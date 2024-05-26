Cowboys Win Big 12 Tournament Title in Bonus Bedlam Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are Big 12 Tournament champions after topping Oklahoma 9-3 in the title game.

It’s the final Big 12 Bedlam meeting as this was the last time the Sooners will compete in a Big 12 event.

The Cowboys jumped on top of OU with an early sac fly and added another, but opened really opened the scoring in the fifth. Lane Forsythe hustled to beat out an infield single to score a run as OSU built a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, OU finally got on the board. John Spikerman notched an RBI double to bring home Kendal Pettis. Easton Carmichael added a sac fly and all the sudden the Sooners trailed by two.

But in the 7th, Nolan Schubart hit his third home run in two days. A three run bomb that went 428 feet. OSU extended their lead to 7-2.

OSU wasn’t done. They went back to back in the eighth as Kollin Ritchie and Ian Daughtery hit solo shots.

OU would add a run, but OSU prevailed 9-3 to win their fourth Big 12 Tournament Championship in program history. Carson Benge was named the most outstanding player of the tournament. OSU took three of five meetings from Oklahoma this season.

Next up, each school finds out on Memorial Day if they will host regionals.

