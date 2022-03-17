Cowboys will reportedly release OT La'el Collins after 7 years

Just five days after reportedly giving him permission to seek a trade, the Dallas Cowboys are releasing offensive lineman La'el Collins, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. His release will be designated as a post-June 1 move, which will save the Cowboys $10 million this year, but $8.7 million will count against the 2023 salary cap.

The Cowboys will release La'el Collins today, per source. Expected to be a post-June 1 cut, saves $10 million. No trade but Collins will have a good market once he's free to sign. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 17, 2022

Collins, 28, has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Cowboys. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, the Cowboys moved him to right tackle in 2017 and he became a standout. He performed well enough early in his career to earn a five-year, $50 million contract before the 2019 season. He was also reliable, starting 47 of 48 games from 2017-19.

Collins stopped being so reliable in 2020, when he came to training came with an injured hip that eventually required surgery and cost him the entire season. He came back healthy in 2021, but missed five games after the NFL suspended him for violating the substance abuse policy. He reportedly missed seven drug tests and allegedly tried to bribe one of the NFL's test collectors.

Collins missed 21 of 33 games from 2020-21. Right tackle Terence Steele stepped up in his absence, and that's presumably who will be replacing Collins full time.

Last week the Cowboys were reportedly shopping Collins in an effort to trade him, but it looks like they weren't able to find any takers.

That's not to say Collins will have trouble finding a job once he's clear of the Cowboys and able to sign. The Cincinnati Bengals need a right tackle and Collins would fit right in. The New England Patriots were reportedly poking around a Collins trade just days ago, and after trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they need a right tackle as well. With so much interest, Collins won't be without a team for very long.