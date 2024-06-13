Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper talks upcoming youth football camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Parlier native and former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper is back in the Central Valley ahead of training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver is back home to host his third annual Cropper & Friends youth football camp. The camp will be held this Saturday in Sanger from 10am-12pm.

Special guests include former Fresno State players and current NFL stars.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-13 and available for all skill levels. You can sign up for Cropper’s camp here.

