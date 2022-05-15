Cowboys Weekend News: Tyler Smith interview, Sean Payton bidding war brewing?

The last week was special for the Cowboys, as the 2022 rookies took to the practice field for the first time with the onset of rookie minicamp. Dallas has a number of fresh faces they will be counting on this season, including defensive end Sam Williams, who Dan Quinn was eager to coach from the moment they met at an Ole Miss private workout. Tyler Smith is adjusting well to the NFL and his new position of left guard, and a number of undrafted free agents have a real chance to make the Cowboys roster this year.

While he may not be a rookie, another Cowboys newcomer who has potential to step up and play a significant role is former Steelers wideout James Washington. Washington was a low-risk veteran free agent addition, a style of signing that the Cowboys have made a habit in recent years. Dallas doesn’t seem to be done in free agency either, as reports have surfaced that the Cowboys would be interested in former first-round pick and free agent linebacker Anthony Barr. Also, moree notes from rookie mini camp, training camp battles to watch, a potential Sean Payton bidding war, and more.

Dan Quinn Gets His Wish In Coaching Sam Williams :: The Mothership



The Cowboys sent coaches to Ole Miss for a pre-draft workout with Williams, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately hit it off with the talented edge rush prospect. Quinn told McCarthy after the private training session that he would really like to eventually coach Williams, and the 2021 Assistant Coach of the Year got his wish whenever the Cowboys selected Williams with the no. 56 overall pick.

Cowboys waive kicker Chris Naggar :: NBC Sports



The Cowboys needed to release one player in order to hit the 90-player maximum for their offseason roster. That release ended up being one of two kickers that were on the Cowboys roster, Chris Naggar. Undrafted free agent kicker Jonathan Garibay from Texas Tech is the lone kicker currently employed by Dallas.

A look at the Cowboys post-draft offense position battles for 2022 training camp :: Blogging the Boys



Barring a couple expected late free agent additions, the Cowboys roster is almost complete. With that in mind, Dan Rogers takes a look at each offensive position, and notes where there is a potential training camp battle to watch for, and what positions are already set in stone.

Locked In - Cowboys Rookie Minicamp :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

2022 NFL schedule: Best game each week :: CBS Sports



CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin projects the best game from each of the 18 regular season NFL weeks. The Cowboys were chosen as the best matchup twice (Week 10 @ Packers and Week 16 vs Eagles), and were in consideration for best matchup seven other weeks.

4 undrafted free agents most likely to make the Cowboys’ 2022 roster :: The Landry Hat



The Cowboys added a number of intriguing undrafted free agents that have a chance to make an impact at some point on their rookie contracts. Lauren Barash examines the UDFA class, and names the top four prospects who have a chance to make the Cowboys roster this year, including Cowboys official 30 visitor, Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell.

Notes: Punt Return Competition; High-Upside Picks :: The Mothership



With Cedrick Wilson gone, and CeeDee Lamb firmly the club’s No. 1 wideout, the Cowboys are on the hunt for a new primary punt-returner. Dallas Cowboys staff writer Rob Phillips details Mike McCarthy’s thoughts on the current vacancy, as well as other notes from rookie minicamp.

Tyler Smith Locker room Mini Camp interview :: Dallas Cowboys (YouTube)

Dallas Cowboys: Don’t underestimate WR James Washington in 2022 :: Sport DFW



James Washington signed an affordable deal with the Cowboys offseason, and Reid Hanson of Sport DFW believes Washington is a weapon that is flying too far under-the-radar among Dallas fans. Hanson discusses Washington’s career to-date, and his potential role in the Cowboys high-flying offense.

Panthers, Cowboys to get into bidding war for former Saints HC Sean Payton? :: Panthers Wire



It’s no secret that Sean Payton still has ties to Dallas, and that Jerry Jones would likely be interested in Payton should this season go sideways with Mike McCarthy at the helm. Now, reports have surfaced that the Panthers are also eyeing the former Saints play-caller, and that the two clubs could compete for Payton’s services in 2023.

Report: LB Anthony Barr ruled a free agent option for the Cowboys, “if the price is right” :: Blogging the Boys



All signs point to the Cowboys adding a handful of veterans through free agency before the season starts. The most recent name that Dallas reportedly has interest in at the right price; former first-round pick and Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

