Cowboys Weekend News: Trading Cooper? Micah the wrestler, Jerry the sidestepper

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is an interesting conversation for free agency. Teams like the Chargers are perfect fits but Dallas could bite the bullet and use the franchise tag to keep him in town. Next to the breakout tight end, things seem to be changing at the wide receiver position. The Cowboys could look to sign a receiver like Jamison Crowder or go through the draft. Imagine Dallas trading Amari Cooper or another star ahead of the 2022 draft.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is a star on the field but he credits pregame hype from a historic boxer and now will appear at WrestleMania after an invite from Randy Orton. The legend continues to grow for the Cowboys star.

This is the Cowboys News and Notes, weekend edition.

Gil Brandt: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is 'team fit' for Chargers :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Following a career year from Schultz, many teams will be looking to secure the young tight end in free agency. Longtime Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has the Chargers as the perfect landing spot for the Dallas tight end.

Troy Aikman leaving for Monday Night Football would mean he works less Dallas Cowboys games :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Troy Aikman became a staple for calling Cowboys games but the potential move to Monday Night Football would mean a completely different crew for most Dallas games.

What would it be like without Aikman calling so many Cowboys games?

'In the best interest of the organization': Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' cheerleader settlement :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Finally, Jerry Jones has addressed the $2.4 million settlement with cheerleaders involving a voyeurism scandal, Jones said the situation was taken very seriously and believed a settlement was the best option.

Iron Micah: Tyson hype video key factor in Parsons' pre-game preparation :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Considering Parsons’ dominance, using Mike Tyson as inspiration shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The rookie linebacker used a hype video of Tyson as a pregame ritual. Safe to say that it worked.

Story continues

Every NFL Team's 2022 Offseason To-Do List :: Bleacher Report

Link

The to-do list will be long for Dallas this offseason, but what’s the biggest focus? Gary Davenport breaks down the keys for every team.

The Cowboys will need to restructure big contracts, keep in-house free agents and draft a wide receiver early to keep the momentum rolling through 2022.

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Trading Cooper, Lawrence for better picks, massive savings :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Imagine a world where Demarcus Lawrence and Amari Coopers aren’t Cowboys come draft night. Our own KD Drummond puts the possibility into context in his seven-round mock draft that starts with Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum in the middle of the offensive line.

Predictions for NFL's Most Important Franchise-Tag Decisions in 2022 Free Agency :: Bleacher Report

Link

With teams eyeing Schultz in free agency, the franchise tag would be the answer to keeping him in Dallas without question. While this would cost the Cowboys a pretty penny, Schultz was integral in the offensive success in 2021 and his return would pay dividends for 2022.

Could Re-Signing Dorance Armstrong be the Cowboys’ Best Move at DE? :: Inside the Star

Link

All before the 2021 season, the hype around Dorance Armstrong’s potential breakout was palpable. Things didn’t work perfectly for Armstrong and the resurgence of Randy Gregory likely limited his numbers.

With that said, bringing him back for 2022 would be a key piece for a defense that will see big changes in free agency.

2022 Free Agency: Should Cowboys Bring WR Jamison Crowder Back to NFC East? :: Inside the Star

Link

With the Cowboys looking to switch around the receiver room, some might expect the draft to be the most predictable route. Things can change quick and Dallas could look to the proven route and bring Jamison Crowder, former Washington receiver, back to the NFC East.

Micah Parsons gets personal WrestleMania invite from WWE star :: The Landry Hat

Link

Parsons has taken the NFL world by storm and the WWE could be next. The rookie standout got an invite from Randy Orton to attend WrestleMania. Parsons agreed and even joked about hopping into the ring with the WWE’s stars.

1

1