Cowboys Weekend News: Late-round hype, free agency resumes

It’s less than a week away from the NFL draft, and with a number of needs the Dallas debate of the offseason has been what positions the club should prioritize. The Cowboys have done well in the later rounds of the draft in recent years, and this news and notes features a number of articles focusing on that latter portion of the draft. Success stories, recent trends, and five Day-2 or Day-3 prospects who could compete for roles on the roster.

One of the few spots where help isn’t needed happens to be the most important; quarterback. Dak Prescott was still recovering from his fractured ankle this time last year, but he recently said this offseason feels completely different, and noted his excitement to be able to take advantage of this time.

Plus, the Cowboys are still hosting free agents, the Giants are ready to move on from their 2021 first-round pick, and will Dallas play in one of the three Christmas Day games in 2022?

Dak Prescott: 'Pumped up' to finally feel fully healthy for a Cowboys offseason :: Cowboys Wire

Last offseason Dak Prescott was primarily focused on rehabbing his right ankle. With that injury now behind him, the Cowboys quarterback spoke about how excited he is to sharpen every area of his game in the leadup to the start of the 2022 season.

Report: Giants trying to trade Kadarius Toney :: Pro Football Talk

It was reported this week that the Giants are already trying to trade their first round pick from last year’s draft, Kadarius Toney. Toney’s rookie year was summed up in his lone outing against Dallas, as he racked up 10 catches and 189 yards before being ejected for throwing a punch. Sources site his attitude and availability as the main issues concerning the Giants.

Mailbag: Donovan Wilson? Touches For Pollard? :: The Mothership

With two key departures at the receiver position, will the Cowboys try to get Tony Pollard more involved in the passing game? Donovan Wilson was once the Cowboys thought to be a future staple at safety, so how does he fit in with returning free agents Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker? Cowboys staff writers David Helman and Rob Phillips answer those two fan-submitted questions to the best of their ability.

5 recent Day-3 selections which worked out great for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have six Day-3 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, including four in the fifth round. Dallas has found a surprising amount of solid contributors in those later rounds over the last few years. Cowboys Wire’s own Ben Grimaldi points out five of Dallas’ recent late round success, like Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard, just to name a few.

Cowboys players back to work on the field in voluntary offseason programs :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Cowboys visit with former Chargers, Colts OL Sam Tevi :: Cowboys Wire

Stephen Jones recently told the media that the Cowboys aren’t done in free agency, and on Friday free agent offensive tackle Sam Levi visited with the club. Tevi started 44 games in four seasons for the Chargers, then headed to the Colts where he missed the entire season in 2021. Tevi would likely compete for the swing tackle spot should he join the Cowboys roster.

2022 NFL Draft Consensus Big Board: 60 lists, one ranking of the top 300 prospects :: The Athletic

NFL draft big boards can vary drastically depending on the analyst. To get the consensus feeling on prospects among the industry, The Athletic combined the big boards of 60, an soon to be 70, of the top draft experts.

The consensus big board has been a solid predictor in recent history, as Arif Hasan of the Athletic noted, “among those 70-plus analysts, the [consensus] board itself has ranked in the top 10 in predicting draft order in each of the last three years — which is not something any individual expert can claim.”

A Cowboys Christmas? NFL to hold tripleheader of games on Dec. 25 :: Cowboys Wire

NFL fans are in for a treat this Christmas. For the first time ever, three games will be played on December 25. CBS and Fox handle the early games, while the primetime slot goes to NBC.

Crystal ball: Cowboys late-round picks may be early predictor for 2023 free agents :: Blogging the Boys

It’s no secret that Dallas likes to use mid-to-late draft round picks to attempt to replace upcoming free agents. For example, Dalton Schultz is set to be a free agent in 2023, and the Cowboys met with four of the club’s 30 official prospect visits were with mid-round tight end prospects. Sean Martin of Blogging the Boys goes over the Cowboys 2023 free agents and some prospects that could slide into their role.

A Fort-Worth native, Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma said being drafted by Dallas "would be a dream come true" :: Bri Amaranthus (Twitter)

NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma to #Cowboys? Fort Worth-native @Erikezukanma grew up 30 minutes from 'Jerry World' and a big fan of Terrell Owens. "Getting draft by the Cowboys would be a dream come true."https://t.co/viWei2moJC #CowboysNation @fishsports pic.twitter.com/pVzVLcYPKC — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 22, 2022

Nik Bonitto is a type of edge rusher Cowboys haven't employed in a very long time :: Cowboys Wire

Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma isn’t built like your typical Dallas defensive end, but what he lacks in size he makes up for with speed and agility. Cowboys Wire’s own Mike Crum gives a full prospect profile of the talented pass rusher.

What kind of plans would Cowboys have for 30-visitor, Fresno State CB DaRon Bland :: Cowboys Wire

Kelvin Joseph could still potentially miss time in 2022, and the Cowboys have very little depth behind their starters at cornerback. Look for the club to potentially add to the position later in the draft, perhaps with Fresno State’s DaRon Bland. Get a full prospect profile of Bland, an official 30-visitor to Dallas, from Cowboys Wire’s Tyler Browning.

How big is too big? Would Daniel Faalele fit in Cowboys OL plans? :: Cowboys Wire

Another prospect profile from Tyler Browning, this time on the massive right tackle, Daniel Faalele. Faalele certainly has the power to play in the NFL, but does his lack of mobility outweigh his strength? Browning examines the Minnesota product’s fit with Dallas.

Dak Prescott and Troy Aikman at the recent Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas :: Pat Doney (Twitter)

It's pretty cool to hear Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach talk about Dak Prescott. They clearly respect him a lot.

They are teaming up to chair & escort pediatric cancer patients & survivors down the runway at tonight's Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/I0fJH77ON1 — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) April 22, 2022

Cowboys' official visitor James Houston may be small-school star with big-time potential :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys official 30 visitors included a number of edge rushers, and the majority of those are projected the be selected towards the end of the NFL draft, like Jackson State’s James Houston. Houston had 16.5 sacks in 2021, but features a small frame and problems against the run. Learn more about the potential Day-3 addition for Dallas.

North Carolina's Josh Ezeudu can do many things, but where would Cowboys use him? :: Cowboys Wire

The fourth draft prospect breakdown from Browning, this time North Carolina offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu is the subject. Ezeudu is projected to be selected late on Day-2 or early on Day-3 prospect, who could potentially help a club at guard or tackle.

