Cowboys Weekend News: Prescott’s rank, Tolbert or Washington debate, club signs new LB

The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do to wash off the malaise the fanbase feels after the past offseason. Fortunately, it’s the work they prepare themselves for anyway. Winning will cure all, and if the Cowboys can start 2022 in similar fashion to 2021 then all will be quickly forgiven. That starts with the play of their signal caller, Dak Prescott, who was recently ranked right outside the top 5 of NFL quarterbacks.

Depth will also be an issue, though a random pre-camp linebacker signing is most likely not going to make any substantial waves. The depth at WR is paramount though, with a good talk about why rookie Jalen Tolbert may already be good enough to be in the rotation ahead of veteran FA James Washington. Add in the ability to watch games, Hall of Fame process and much more to the latest news and notes gumbo.

2022 NFL Quarterbacks Tier List :: Football Outsiders

NFL Offseason – Football Outsiders’ Editor-in-Chief Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) is joined by Senior Analyst Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier ) and Staff Writer Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) to put together a tier list containing the quarterbacks for every NFL franchise. With interesting cases in about every QB room, this is a stream you don’t want to miss. https://www.footballoutsiders.com/podcasts/2022/2022-nfl-quarterbacks-tier-list

Everson Walls one of 4 Cowboys among 54 senior, contributor semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

Could Dallas increase their total number of Hall members next year? Four candidates emerge along with modern-era snubs DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson.

2023 NFL Draft: Preseason Top 50 Big Board :: Pro Football Focus

Watchlist for the upcoming 2022 CFB season.

Roger Goodell: Sunday Ticket is heading for a streaming service :: Pro Football Talk

Sunday Ticket broadcasts every NFL game, so it’s good that it’s getting away from DirecTV, however streaming isn’t a viable option for a large part of the country.

Report: Cowboys, Schultz will try harder to reach agreement ahead of deadline :: Cowboys Wire

The sides have until July 15 to do so.

Fantasy football sleepers, busts and breakouts for 2022 :: ESPN

No Cowboys on any of the boom or bust lists, but former Cowboy WR Amari Cooper was nominated as a potential WR bust without Prescott.

Cowboys Sign Kicker; Add LB Christian Sam :: The Mothership

Christian Sam is a former sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots. He takes Davante Bond’s (IR) spot on the roster.

The Baker Mayfield trade proves again how lucky the Cowboys have been at quarterback :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys haven’t been able to find the ultimate success but finding Tony Romo and Dak Prescott when long-term starters beyond the first round are few and far between says something.

Why Dak Prescott will make Jalen Tolbert a starter for Cowboys w/ Foots Da King :: Voch Lombardi Live

