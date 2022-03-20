Cowboys Weekend News: NFC East gaining ground? What’s next for Dallas’ roster build?

The Dallas Cowboys have lost more big-name players than they have added or retained through the first week of free agency. This includes Randy Gregory, who spoke for the first time recently about his decision to make a move to Denver.

Dallas has since secured two defensive ends, bringing in Dante Fowler and re-signing Dorance Armstrong, to go along with DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence was extended earlier in the week. According to his agent, he accepted a very team-friendly deal to stay with the Cowboys. Second-year end Chauncey Golston will also be in the mix, what is expected out of the 2021 third-rounder?

Fans may have to wait until the draft to find the Cowboys next new substantial roster additions, as the club’s recent history shows a strong preference of building through the draft and re-signing that homegrown talent. However, after freeing more than $20 million in cap space, the Cowboys could re-enter the conversation for some of the league’s top remaining talent.

With a new quarterback in Washington, and multiple first-round picks for Philadelphia and New York, are the other NFC East teams going to close the gap in 2022? All that and more in this weekend’s news and notes.

Randy Gregory breaks silence on Cowboys, Broncos :: CBS Sports

Gregory speaks for the first time on his recent signing with the Denver Broncos. The former Cowboy calls the offseason “hectic” and “pretty painful,” but Gregory notes that another new Bronco, quarterback Russell Wilson, helped him make the decision to start fresh.

The NFL's best players left in free agency :: Touchdown Wire

At the beginning of the offseason the Cowboys were thought to be out of the running on any of the free agents from other teams around the league based on a lack of cap space.

After restructuring contracts and parting ways with high-profile players, Dallas now has over $20 million in cap room and could, in theory, be in the mix for a player or two featured on this best remaining free agent list, including Bobby Wagner, J.C. Tretter, or their own Jayron Kearse.

Mailbag: Golston's Role? NFC East Closing The Gap? :: The Mothership

Staff writers Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips give their thoughts on expectations for second-year defensive end Chauncey Golston, and if the NFC East competition will become more fierce in 2022.

What the Cowboys have done in free agency so far tells about who they might select with pick 24 :: Blogging the Boys

Dan Rogers discusses how the offseason moves so far by Dallas potentially impact how they’ll use the No. 24 draft pick. After their recent additions and re-signings, many believe the Cowboys best route may be offensive line in Round 1.

Spagnola: There's A Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On :: The Mothership

For a team looking to build off a solid season last year, the Cowboys have an alarming amount of moving pieces on their roster. Mickey Spagnola surveys the potentially precarious personnel situation and address the main ways Dallas will continue to fill out their depth chart.

DeMarcus Lawrence’s agent said DE could’ve made ‘significantly more money’ :: The Landry Hat

Whenever DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension with the Cowboys, many immediately lauded the deal as a team-friendly contract for Dallas. This week Lawrence’s agent confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that Lawrence would have made “significantly more money” had he hit the open market.

NFL draft takeaways from free agency, trades, other moves :: ESPN

ESPN NFL analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller go over some of their main takeaways about how NFL teams view this years draft based on how free agency has played out so far. The duo touches on a number of topics, including the high-end depth of the upcoming wide receiver and cornerback draft classes.

Phidarian Mathis Final Evaluation :: Cowboys Wire

Tyler Browning gives his full prospect profile on Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, a potential day two draft target should the Cowboys want to add to their interior.

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day :: NFL

David Ojabo is undoubtedly one of the most talented pass rush prospects in the upcoming draft, but he may no longer be an option for the Cowboys in the first round after suffering an unfortunate torn Achilles injury during Michigan’s pro day.

"With pick No. 56, the Dallas Cowboys select David Ojabo, defensive end, Michigan." I think he still goes higher honestly, achilles aren't the death sentence they used to be. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) March 19, 2022

