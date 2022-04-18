Cowboys Weekend News: Draft prospects aplenty, Joseph not among those arrested

With the 2022 NFL Draft 11 days away, the Cowboys’ decisions at No. 24 and beyond looms large. Boston College offensive guard Zion Johnson seems to be the overwhelming pick, but will Dallas surprise anyone and go after another weapon?

Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore are receivers to keep an eye on for the Cowboys, especially Williams if he slips down the board for Dallas to make a decision. On the other side of the ball, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner are the most recent draft debate for Mike Crum, and he goes back and forth with LP Cruz about who’s the best in this draft.

Two arrests were made after Kelvin Joseph met for several hours with homicide investigators and the second-year cornerback currently faces no charges in the March 18 murder.

Cowboys address multiple needs in Dane Brugler's 7-round mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler does some of the most preparation ahead of the NFL Draft every year. In his full seven-round mock, he has Dallas addressing almost every current need.

Starting with Boston College offensive guard Kenyon Green in the first round, this mock has the Cowboys cleaning up well after a nightmare free agency.

Why the Cowboys will go bargain hunting in the next wave of free agency :: Blogging the Boys

Following the NFL draft, teams can sign free agents without risking compensatory picks for 2023. Based on Dallas’ conservative approach in free agency, this is the normal time for them to go hunting for affordable pieces.

Safety Malik Hooker is an example of this type of signing made one year ago for the Cowboys.

Arrests made in shooting death following interview by Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph :: Cowboys Wire

Could Jameson Williams make his way to the Cowboys? Would they move up for him? :: Cowboys Wire

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is one of the most explosive players in this draft. Following a torn ACL to end his 2021 season, there isn’t any combine measurables on the 6-foot-1 receiver.

With his mix of explosiveness and high-ball talent, the Cowboys could use Williams immediately if he falls to them.

Is Skyy Moore good enough to convince Cowboys to throw away draft commandments? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have made a point to shy away from small school talent in recent years, but Western Michigan wide receiver might have the talent to make Dallas change their mind.

The polished receiver has a mix of rapid acceleration and strong hands and route running that makes him a strong for for the Cowboys. Earning a second-round grade, some mocks have him going in the first round because of the positional importance.

Ahmad Gardner vs Derek Stingley Jr.: Which shutdown corner would make more sense? :: Cowboys Wire

In Mike Crum’s newest draft debate, he goes back and forth with LP Cruz about the two strongest cornerback prospects in the 2022 draft.

LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner pop off the charts as NFL talents. Stingley’s been NFL ready for three years while Gardner was the best cornerback in college football last season.

Quay Walker fits right in the wheelhouse if Cowboys aren't satisfied with linebacker room :: Cowboys Wire

With Micah Parsons leading the group, could the Cowboys strike gold again with a linebacker in 2022? Georgia’s Quay Walker is a third-down linebacker with great coverage skills that will translate quickly.

Jabril Cox in the fold and drafting Walker would lock up Dallas’ linebacker room for years to come.

Prevailing sentiment says Zion Johnson will be Cowboys pick, here's what the film says :: Cowboys Wire

Johnson would fit one of the biggest needs for the Cowboys in the first round. One of the most popular mock draft picks for Dallas, he’s a first round talent at offensive guard with impressive athleticism for his size.

If the Cowboys take him at No. 24, he can take over in the left guard spot right away.

With Cowboys eyeing the role, Travis Jones checks several boxes for 1T in the draft :: Cowboys Wire

In recent years, Dallas hasn’t had a main one-tech defensive tackle it relies on. UConn’s Travis Jones could change that. Earning a third-round grade, the Cowboys could focus on their big needs and then draft Jones as a consolation prize.

