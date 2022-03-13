Cowboys Weekend News: Cooper trade impacts cap, Lamb, free agency

Amari Cooper’s time as a Dallas Cowboy is over. Facing a potential release, Dallas found a suitor in the Browns as Cleveland was willing to give a draft pick and swap spots. The loss puts the Cowboys in a precarious position, though.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will now have the spotlight and need to step up into the top role after a disappointing end to his 2021 season. Dallas continues talks with Michael Gallup but will the Cowboys end up overpaying and nullifying the Cooper deal?

Dallas has been shopping right tackle La’el Collins, with general manager Stephen Jones clamoring for extra cap space. A break down of how the Cowboys could keep clearing house is in order.

In a top 100 ranking for 2022 free agents, Dallas has five on the list and two who are suspected to be overpaid during this cycle. Guard Connor Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory both have growing markets where the Cowboys could slowly fade out of the picture.

Cowboys agree to trade Amari Cooper to Browns for draft picks :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys found their match to trade Cooper and they’re trading him to the Browns, ending his tenure in Dallas after just three full seasons.

Trading Cooper gives Cowboys just under $20M in cap space, here's how much more they can create :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas traded away Cooper to clear up cap space but it’s clear that Stephen Jones wants to create even more. Our own K.D. Drummond breaks down the other ways Jones can create space as free agency creeps up.

Cowboys counting on CeeDee Lamb being ready to assume No. 1 receiver role :: ESPN

With Cooper out, Lamb is thrusted into a big opportunity with a lot of pressure. 2021 wasn’t the season that the sophomore likely wanted but the Cowboys are showing confidence in him to ascend into the top WR spot for Dallas and it will need him to adjust quickly.

Dallas Cowboys free agency: ESPN’s simulation exercise has the Cowboys landing Von Miller :: Blogging the Boys

In ESPN’s recent free agency simulation, the Cowboys make a surprise move and sign Von Miller fresh off a Super Bowl victory. With cap space opening up, would pairing him with Parsons be a great move for Dallas?

The aftermath of the Amari Cooper trade: 3 things the Cowboys should do next :: Blogging the Boys

As the smoke begins to clear from the Cooper trade, what’s next for the Cowboys? Michael Gallup’s pending contract talks seem to be at the forefront, but Dallas needs to take the cap space gained and keep the other talent in house before finding the next receiver to fill Cooper’s void.

Grading the trade: Browns land Amari Cooper from Cowboys for 5th-round pick :: The Athletic

The trade wasn’t anything blockbuster for the Cowboys, but how does it grade out? Sheila Kapadia details the impact for Dallas and considering he was going to be released anyways, it’s better than nothing.

2022 NFL free agency rankings: The 100 best free agents, from Von Miller to Allen Robinson and more :: CBS Sports

As the legal tampering period approaches for NFL free agency, Dallas has some big free agents entering the open market. Randy Gregory sits at the forefront while four other Cowboys make the top 100.

Predicting 8 NFL Players Who Will Be Overpaid in 2022 Free Agency :: Bleacher Report

The Cowboys are known for backing down in contract talks, so why wouldn’t two Dallas free agents be the most overpaid this summer? Gregory and Connor Williams make Bleacher Report’s top eight but will it be with the Cowboys or a new team?

Keeping La’el Collins around isn’t the best use of the Cowboys' cap resources :: Blogging the Boys

Following the Cooper trade, Collins could be the next to be shipped out of Dallas. With Terence Steele playing his best football and Collins’ cap hit sitting over $15 million, Dallas is looking to find him another home.

