Cowboys Week in Review: Prospects the team covets, QBs who want to be in Dallas

One of the biggest headlines this week included a proclamation by Russell Wilson he has interest in playing for the Dallas Cowboys. While those rumors swirl, quarterback Dak Prescott will be the center of attention, if even the idea of letting him walk has been thrown out there. Prescott is the No. 1 priority in free agency, but he’s not the only veteran who’s tenure is in question, Jaylon Smith is on the list, too.

Meanwhile on the draft front, profiles for the week include Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II and Kentucky corner Kelvin Joseph. Both could be tremendous assets for a team struggling to cover down field. There’s some talk about defensive backs the Cowboys are letting it be known they have their eyes on. Whoever joins the club in the offseason, through free agency or the draft, could they be a feature star of the league’s running reality series?

As always, it’s an interesting time in Dallas. Find out what else is going on in the week in review.

Seahawks Russell Wilson identifies Cowboys as 1 of 4 teams he'd accept a trade to

Link Russell Wilson to the Cowboys? Well it sure is an interesting case. Wilson's camp broke the news this week that the Seattle star included Dallas as one of his four preferred trade destinations. The idea of him in a Cowboys uniform is attractive to some, disheartening to others.

Mel Kiper reverses, sends Cowboys a CB in latest 2021 mock draft

Link ESPN's draft expert believes he may have found the perfect pick for the Cowboys. In his second go-round, the leading analysts believes cornerback Patrick Surtian II from Alabama may be just the guy.

Cowboys dominate list of 51 best HBCU alum to play in NFL

Link The Cowboys are no strangers to trend setting. Players such as Rayfield Wright, Nate Newton and Ed "Too Tall" Jones all dominated on the field. However, one thing that made them special was their transition from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Take a look as the Dallas Cowboys had 7 of the top 51 players to come from HBCUs.

Leading analytics team makes case for Cowboys letting Prescott walk

Link One crazy idea a few analysts believe is letting Prescott walk might not be such a bad thing. Experts listed a series of bold offseason moves and one of which was the Cowboys allowing their star QB to walk. Financial implications played a huge role into their breakdown of why this may not be the worst-case scenario.

Cowboys' Tyron Smith, La'el Collins progressing well after season-ending injuries

Link One of the biggest obstacles Dallas faced last season was the health of their offensive line. Things may be looking up for the team as their two of their starters have been progressing well this offseason. Left tackle Tyron Smith and right tckle La'el Collins have both conditioning and hitting the gym, as their health will be detrimental to the success of the Cowboys.

Lack of blue-chip draft talent, value shopping in FA may not fix Cowboys woes

Link One of the biggest question marks the Cowboys face this offseason is how they'll fix their atrocious defense from last season. One problem that lingers is the team's inability to spend money on top market free-agents. Take a look as our own Tony Thompson examines a solution to the ongoing problem.

CB Kelvin Joseph's buzz is skyrocketing, potential Cowboys fit

Link The 6-foot-1 cornerback could be a draft steal come Day 2 of the draft. His speed and progression down field would provide a tremendous asset to a tam that struggled to contain receivers down field.

Jaylon Smith reportedly safe as Cowboys consider cap clearing moves

Link Dallas faces a ton of uncertainty this offseason, as they must decide which players best fit their scheme going forward. One player who can breath a sign of relief is linebacker Jaylon Smith. There are salary complications, but Smith won't be one of the contract solutions.

Cowboys prime candidate for summer starring in HBO's Hard Knocks

Link The Cowboys are no stranger to primetime TV. This offseason may prove to be no different, as Dallas is one of five potential teams set to star in HBO's Hard Knocks. The last time the Cowboys were featured on the show was 2008. This time around major issues such as Prescott's deal progress and lack of playoff success would be huge storyline features.

NFL Network pinpoints 2 DBs Cowboys considering for 2021 draft

Link When it comes to the draft the team has been linked to Alabama star Patrick Surtain II, but another name may be on the horizon. TCU safety Trevon Moehrig has also caught the attention of the team, as it was reported Dallas may have interest. His coverage skills could pair well with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

