Cowboys Week 14 Rooting Guide: Here’s who can help Dallas’ playoff chances

It’s always more about what you control, but the Cowboys are in a trail position when it comes to the 2022 playoff standings. Through 13 weeks and 12 games, Dallas has amassed the league’s third-best record at 9-3, but they trail in the conference and their own division by a full two games. The target, the Philadelphia Eagles who have remained hot all season and sit as the pace car at 11-1.

Dallas will need help to catch the Eagles, but they also have to keep their eye on how other teams assemble in the playoff picture. Every potential matchup will be tough, but there are certainly some teams Dallas would rather face if they end up in the wild-card round. Here’s a look at Week 14’s action and how Cowboys’ fans should be leaning their affilition.

Current NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) New York Giants (7-4-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) BYE Detroit Lions (5-7) Green Bay Packers (5-8) BYE Atlanta Falcons (5-8) BYE

Week 14 Clinch Scenarios

There is no chance the Cowboys clinch a playoff opportunity on Sunday.

Both the Eagles and Vikings have clinch scenarios for spots on Sunday.

Eagles clinch if:

PHI win or tie OR SF loss + SEA loss

Vikings clinch if:

MIN win or tie

Five Thirty Eight Playoff Odds With a Win

Philadelphia Eagles 100% Minnesota Vikings 100% San Francisco 49ers 96% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 95% Dallas Cowboys >99% New York Giants 75% Seattle Seahawks 89% Washington Commanders (7-5-1) N/A Detroit Lions (5-7) 16% Green Bay Packers (5-8) N/A Atlanta Falcons (5-8) N/A

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) @ New York Giants (7-4-1)

This is straight forward. The Eagles have to lose to someone other than Dallas, in addition to Dallas, for Dallas to get the division title.

ROOT FOR THE GIANTS (then wash your mouth out)

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) @ Detriot Lions (5-7)

The Lions are one of the league’s best offenses and are red hot after a 1-6 start. The Vikings have been overrated most of the year, without a single two-score win since Week 1 and their two losses have been blowouts. Dallas will need to tie the Vikings if Dallas does get the NFC East title and this is one of the last chances for Minnesota to lose.

ROOT FOR THE LIONS.

Seattle Seahawks (7-5) @ Carolina Panthers (4-8)

It’s pretty simple. The more the Seahawks win, the better a chance Dallas has a weak defense to play in the wild card. Make no mistake, traveling to that 12th man in the playoffs is not ideal at all, but until the 49ers defense shows some cracks, it’s a better move.

ROOT FOR THE SEAHAWKS.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) @ San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

These are the two teams Dallas most wants to avoid in the wild-card round. The Bucs have offensive issues, but it’s still Tom Brady who is now 7-0 lifetime against Dallas. The 49ers are without QB1 and QB2 for the rest of the year, but they are the least QB-dependent good team there is in the league.

There’s a better chance for Dallas to avoid SF, as their race in the NFC West is far from over. The NFC South competition is handing a mediocre Bucs team another division title. Focus on getting SF out the paint.

ROOT FOR THE BUCCANEERS (and throw up afterwards)

