The Cowboys will wear a red stripe on their helmets on Sunday for the Salute to Service game.

The team wore the red stripe during the entire 1976 season while celebrating the nation’s Bicentennial. The Cowboys have not worn it since.

The Cowboys will replace one of the blue stripes that runs through the center of their helmets with a red stripe for the red, white and blue display.

Eight Medal of Honor recipients will attend the game against the Broncos at AT&T Stadium. They will be honored at halftime along with current representatives of our nation’s armed forces.

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones, who is chairwoman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, said. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military—and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

In addition, the Cowboys and Broncos helmets will have Medal of Honor decals in recognition of the National Medal of Honor Museum, which is set to break ground in 2022 on the $195 million project near AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The teams also will have decals depicting the NFL’s Salute to Service emblem and the American flag.

Cowboys to wear a red stripe on their helmets for Salute to Service game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk