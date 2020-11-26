Cowboys wear decal, hold moment of silence for strength coach Markus Paul
The Dallas Cowboys paid tribute to strength coach Markus Paul prior to Thursday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The team wore “MP” decals on their helmets to honor Paul, who died Wednesday.
The Cowboys also took a knee and held a moment of silence for Paul before the game started.
The @dallascowboys took a moment before the game in remembrance of their strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/T2wUvhPn7K
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
The team tweeted out a picture of the “MP” decal, which sits on the lower left side of the back of the team’s helmet.
#DallasCowboys wearing “MP” sticker to honor Markus Paul 💙 pic.twitter.com/NtTOYTuCIU
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 26, 2020
Cowboys coach Markus Paul died Wednesday
Paul experienced a medical emergency at the team’s facility Tuesday and died in the hospital Wednesday. Paul’s cause of death is unknown. He was 54.
Paul was a longtime strength and conditioning coach, spending 22 years coaching around the league. A number of teams paid tribute to Paul on Wednesday, including the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also released a statement Wednesday, calling Paul “a pleasant and calming influence” in the Cowboys’ strength room.
