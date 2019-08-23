Cowboys will wear blue jerseys in half their regular-season games

When the Cowboys entered the league as an expansion team in 1960, team president Tex Schramm decided the team would wear white jerseys at home. It gave fans a chance see the different colored jerseys of visiting teams.

Cowboys fans got accustomed to the white jerseys.

After the Cowboys lost to the Browns in the 1968 playoffs and then in Super Bowl V to the Colts, both times while wearing their blue jerseys, the Cowboys and their fans began thinking of the blue jerseys as a jinx.

Many opponents then began making the Cowboys wear their blue jerseys when the Cowboys went on the road.

The “curse” of the blue jersey has faded over time, and this season, the Cowboys will play half their games in their blue jerseys.

(They are 67-70-1 all time in their blue jerseys, according to Mark Lane of WFAA.)

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys will wear blue jerseys with silver pants at Washington, at New Orleans, at the Jets, at the Giants, at Detroit and at Chicago. They also will their blue jerseys with white pants at home against the Vikings and the Rams.

They will wear their Color Rush uniforms — white on white — against Miami and at New England.

The Cowboys will play in their traditional white jerseys for home games against the Giants, Packers, Eagles, Bills and Washington and their road game at Philadelphia.

Of course, if the Cowboys miss the playoffs, the idea of a “curse” likely will return.