Cowboys way-too-early 3-Round, 2022 mock draft brings DE, OL, safety help

While it is only September, it is never too early to start thinking about the NFL draft. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing loss to the Buccaneers in a game that they were able to stay in all the way until the end and are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. It was blatantly clear there are holes on the Cowboys roster needing to be addressed in the offseason if they do not improve between now and then.

The 2022 class of draft prospects is shaping up to be very talented and very defensive-heavy at the top. For the Cowboys this is very encouraging, most of their glaring holes lie on defense and should be able to be addressed in April. While this is still too early to make any concrete predictions here are three names Cowboys fans should keep their eyes on throughout the college season.

