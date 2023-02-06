Cowboys Waletzko’s first year a wash, but heavy load could soon come

Matt Waletzko entered the 2022 NFL draft with a bit of a cult following. The left tackle from North Dakota was last year’s most popular small school lineman. Following in the footsteps of Quinn Meinerz a year before, Waletzko became many people’s favorite non-FBS sleeper.

Joining the Cowboys as a fifth round pick, Walezko faced an uncertain situation on the offensive line. On one hand, positions seemed to already be in place for the 2022 season. On the other hand, health (Tyron Smith) and inexperience (Tyler Smith) made the preseason depth chart anything but gospel.

Walezko’s own injury situation ultimately made everything moot. The 6-foot-7 305-pound tackle was drafted with an injured shoulder, but Dallas originally had plans to give him a key reserve role out the gate. The injury was something he played through when he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and something he hoped he could play through in his rookie season with Dallas.

Two additional subluxations later, and Waletzko’s season was over before it ever had a chance to get off the ground. In total, he played just 11 snaps his first year in Dallas; 10 of which were special teams.

While disappointing, it wasn’t unexpected. Small school players are often drafted with a certain degree projection in mind. Given the level of competition, they don’t typically enter the NFL with the same degree of readiness a player from, say, a Power-Five conference player would.

Walezko is a long and athletically gifted player with good movement and elite measurables. He’s similar in build to fellow Cowboys tackle, Josh Ball, but plays much differently. Waletzko has abnormal movement and balance for a man his size. He knows how to use his enormous 86-inch wingspan and can keep his hips loose in pass protection.

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones allowed that Dallas saw Waletzko as a left-side player, so ideally he’ll be the backup heading into 2023. Whether that assessment still holds with Joe Philbin out and Mike Solari in remains to be seen, as does who he’d be backing up. Will Dallas retain Tyron Smith and install him back at left tackle or will second-year player Tyler Smith get his permanent posting there?

Story continues

Meanwhile, right tackle Terence Steele was Philbin’s greatest success story, but is a restricted free agent this offseason, so that might be a wild card that enters the equation.

Waletzko’s not polished and will need development before he can be considered anything above a backup at the moment but he has starter ability and is set to enter camp in 2023 with a healthy left shoulder for the first time.

List

Cowboys News: Lamb shines in Pro Bowl, Trevon gets best of brother in Diggs Bowl

List

18 players Cowboys should watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire