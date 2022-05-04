The Cowboys have made a move in their backfield.

Dallas waived fullback Sewo Olonilua, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Olonilua signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2020 and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He appeared in a pair of games for the club late in the season, playing only special teams.

Olonilua missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a neck injury during the Hall of Fame Game and going on injured reserve.

The Cowboys also have fullbacks Ryan Nall and Nick Ralston on their roster.

Cowboys waive Sewo Olonilua originally appeared on Pro Football Talk