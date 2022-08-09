Cowboys waive rookie, bring kicker Brett Maher back into fold

Following the 2022 NFL draft, the Cowboys attempted to address the kicker position by bringing in undrafted free agent Jonathan Garibay. The Texas Tech product was lights out as a senior, making 49-of-50 on field goal attempts, including a game-winning 62 yarder against Iowa State.

During training camp though, Garibay struggled and Lirim Hajrullahu dominated the competition from the start. Hajrullahu spent time on the roster in 2021 and even went 5-for-5 on extra points in a win over the Falcons. Although Hajrullahu won the battle, he hasn’t won the war and the team auditioned four kickers on Tuesday. They decided to sign one, a familiar name, as Brett Maher is back with the organization.

Looking towards the new competition, Maher’s history in Dallas was one to be forgotten.

Coming in after the golden years of Dan Bailey, Maher was serviceable in 2018, making 80.6% of his field goal attempts but 2019 was the year to scrap. Maher went 20-for-30 on field goals that season, leading to his exit from Dallas despite booting some of the longest kicks in team history. The former Nebraska kicker made a comeback in 2021 with the Saints and was 88.9% on field goals, leading the Cowboys to call him back to the team.

Heading into the preseason opener on Saturday when the team visits the Denver Broncos, Maher and Hajrullahu will be competing for a job where it wouldn’t be out of the question for Dallas to add another kicker to the mix.

