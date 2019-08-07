Cowboys waive Lance Lenoir

The Cowboys waived receiver Lance Lenoir with an injury designation Wednesday.

Lenoir signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He spent much of the past two seasons on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but he did play in eight games. Lenoir had one tackle on special teams.

The Cowboys also waived offensive tackle Derrick Puni with an injury designation. The team signed offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty and tight end Marcus Lucas.

They signed offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil on Wednesday.

Dallas needed depth in the offensive line with Zack Martin still out with irritation on a disc in his back. Cody Wichman injured his lower left leg Friday, and Connor McGovern still is working his way back from a pectoral injury.