Cowboys waive kicker Chris Naggar

The Cowboys are looking for a kicker after releasing veteran Greg Zuerlein this offseason. Zuerlein signed with the Jets.

The new kicker won’t be Chris Naggar.

The Cowboys announced Friday they cut Naggar to reach the 90-player offseason roster limit.

Naggar, 24, kicked in one game for the Browns last season in his only career NFL experience. He made a 37-yard field goal and was 1-for-2 on extra points.

Naggar’s departure leaves only undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay at the position for the Cowboys. Garibay made 15-of-16 field goals and 49-of-50 extra points at Texas Tech last season.

The Cowboys are looking at better consistency at the position than they had last season.

Zuerlein, who was scheduled to make $2.25 million in 2022, missed six field goal attempts (29-of-35) and six point-after tries (42-of-48) in 2021.

