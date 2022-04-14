The Cowboys are down to one punter on their 90-man roster.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team has informed Hunter Niswander that he has been waived. Bryan Anger is now the only punter in Dallas.

Niswander punted 26 times in eight games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season. He averaged 47.2 yards per kick in those appearances and returned to compete with Anger last offseason. Niswander did some placekicking during the preseason while Greg Zuerlein was injured, but wound up on injured reserve after hurting his back and missed the whole season.

Anger re-signed with the team last month and Niswander will look for a spot where he has a better chance to win a punting job.

Cowboys waive Hunter Niswander originally appeared on Pro Football Talk