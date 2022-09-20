Cowboys waive Dennis Houston

The Cowboys haven’t said that Michael Gallup will play against the Giants in Week Three, but they’ve said it’s a real possibility and a roster move on Tuesday may indicate that’s where things are headed.

Wide receiver Dennis Houston was dropped from the roster. The undrafted rookie will be eligible to be claimed by the league’s other 31 teams on waivers.

Houston played 60 offensive snaps over the first two weeks and caught two passes for 16 yards in the opener.

The Cowboys did not fill the spot on the 53-man roster, but they’ll likely be using it for a signing off their practice squad. Quarterback Will Grier and offensive lineman Alex Lindstrom were elevated as their two weekly promotions last Sunday. They can be promoted again, but they may also need to summon tight end Sean McKeon if Dalton Schultz is out with a knee injury and one of the elevations would need to be formally signed to the roster in that scenario.

