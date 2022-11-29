Cowboys waive defensive end Tarell Basham

The Cowboys have thinned their ranks at a position of excellent depth.

Defensive end Tarell Basham is being waived by the club, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Basham saw just 26 defensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 10, his only two game appearances of 2022. He had spent much of the season on injured reserve with a quad injury, returning to the active roster in early November.

The #Cowboys are waiving DE Tarell Basham, per source. Dallas had a surplus at the position. A pass rusher on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

Basham’s departure still leaves six outstanding ends on the roster: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Chauncey Golston, and Carlos Watkins. Micah Parsons sees snaps at the position, and edge rusher Takk McKinley is a recent addition to the practice squad, though both are technically listed as linebackers.

The 28-year-old Basham joined the Cowboys as a free agent in 2021 after stints with the Colts, who drafted him in the third round in 2017, and the Jets, where he played for three seasons.

The former Ohio Bobcat logged 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his time with Dallas. He led all Cowboys defensive linemen with 627 snaps in 2021.

List

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

List

Cowboys News: 'Full steam ahead' on OBJ, Gallup's return to prominence

List

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire