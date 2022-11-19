Cowboys vs. Vikings Week 11: how to watch, stream & listen

The fever dream of an 8-1 start isn’t that, it’s our reality. The Minnesota Vikings have started out this good and their success hasn’t come easy, but rather earned.

On Sunday, in comes the Dallas Cowboys who sit at 6-3 and have one of the league’s best defenses and quarterback Dak Prescott leads an offense that can attack you in multiple, creative ways.

The game itself will be a national broadcast and it’s one that you need to make sure that you know how to watch.

Game information

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, November 20th, 3:25 pm central

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

CBS 4-WCCO

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-30 degrees

Precipitation-10%

Wind-10 mph

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire