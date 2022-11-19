Cowboys vs. Vikings staff preview and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are 60 minutes away from 9-1 and they can achieve that with a win over the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday afternoon on CBS.

The game itself is a fascinating one, as both the Vikings and Cowboys have similar strengths at edge rusher and wide receiver with quarterbacks who face some unfair scrutiny.

Going into the game, we teamed up with Cowboys Wire to give our score predictions for the game.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) applying pressure during second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-1

This Vikings team has been fascinating to cover so far this season. After two games to start the season that saw blowouts, the Vikings have won seven-consecutive games all by just one score. There will likely be more of the same against a really good Cowboys team that is built to play great defense. The key to this game is going to be how well the Vikings offensive line holds up against the dynamic pass rushing duo of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. With how well they handled Von Miller last week, the Vikings can do just that. They kick off their three-game homestand with a huge win over the Cowboys.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Cowboys 26

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-1

Coming off an impressive win in Buffalo, the Vikings continue to ride the momentum by opening a three-game home stand with a victory over the Cowboys.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Cowboys 27

KD Drummond-Cowboys Wire managing editor

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve been one of the most vocal non-believers of Kirk Cousins since his days in Washington. While his primetime record gets all the attention, he’s also woefully under .500 for his career in the late-afternoon window, going 7-14. With Minnesota it’s a much more pedestrian 5-7 record. The Cowboys and Vikes have a long history of playing close contests, with the last six games all decided by four points or less, with Dallas holding a 4-2 advantage since Minny’s playoff blowout, 34-3 to end Dallas’ 2009 season with a whimper. Dak Prescott will need to target Chandon Sullivan in the slot early and often to get the passing offense going, and the defense will have to get a better performance opposite Trevon Diggs than they did that week if they have any hope of containing Justin Jefferson. Prediction: They will.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Vikings 27

