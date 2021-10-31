Breaking News:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) ruled out for Sunday night game vs. Vikings

Cowboys vs. Vikings: Inactive players list for Week 8

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cowboys took a devastating blow to their Week 8 chances.

Dallas released its inactives list for the matchup against Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bad news for the Cowboys: Dak Prescott will be unavailable.

Dallas will have to adjust without its best player. The Vikings will be missing key players as well.

See the full inactives list here:

Vikings' inactives list:

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

  • QB Kellen Mond

  • WR Dede Westbrook

  • LB Chazz Surratt

  • G Wyatt Davis

  • DT Michael Pierce

  • DE Patrick Jones II

Cowboys' inactives list:

Photo: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

  • Israel Mukuamu

  • Dak Prescott

  • Azur Kamara

  • Matt Farniok

  • Simi Fehoko

1

1

Recommended Stories