Cowboys vs. Vikings: Inactive players list for Week 8

The Cowboys took a devastating blow to their Week 8 chances.

Dallas released its inactives list for the matchup against Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bad news for the Cowboys: Dak Prescott will be unavailable.

Dallas will have to adjust without its best player. The Vikings will be missing key players as well.

See the full inactives list here:

Vikings' inactives list:

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

QB Kellen Mond

WR Dede Westbrook

LB Chazz Surratt

G Wyatt Davis

DT Michael Pierce

DE Patrick Jones II

Cowboys' inactives list:

Photo: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Israel Mukuamu

Dak Prescott

Azur Kamara

Matt Farniok

Simi Fehoko

