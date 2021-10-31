Cowboys vs. Vikings: Inactive players list for Week 8
The Cowboys took a devastating blow to their Week 8 chances.
Dallas released its inactives list for the matchup against Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bad news for the Cowboys: Dak Prescott will be unavailable.
Dallas will have to adjust without its best player. The Vikings will be missing key players as well.
See the full inactives list here:
Vikings' inactives list:
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
QB Kellen Mond
WR Dede Westbrook
LB Chazz Surratt
G Wyatt Davis
DT Michael Pierce
DE Patrick Jones II
Cowboys' inactives list:
Photo: AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Israel Mukuamu
Dak Prescott
Azur Kamara
Matt Farniok
Simi Fehoko
