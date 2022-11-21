Cowboys vs. Vikings highlights Week 11
Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.
Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.
The game was ugly in more ways than one
George Pickens speared Tyle Boyd late in Sunday's game and got himself ejected.
The NFL returns to Mexico City for special Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
Alabama stays put in the latest rankings, but a path to the playoffs still exists.
Watch: Davante Adams end it in OT with a walk-off game-winner
It was a bona fide comeback season for Lydia Ko.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was once again asked to talk about his future and speculation linking him to the Auburn job.
For most of Sunday's game, it looked like the Eagles would lose.
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema let his thoughts on the officiating known after the loss to Michigan.