Cowboys vs. Vikings: Final injury report analysis

Sunday afternoon will give the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings quite the test as they take on the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys.

The injury report from earlier this week had the Vikings with five names on it but they got healthier as the week went on.

The injury report has been a constant for the last few weeks with one player having been out now for three straight weeks and two others who have been mainstays but have played each week.

The final injury report is out and the Vikings dropped two names from it.

List

5 things to know about the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Week 11

Vikings-Out

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

DE Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

Tomlinson is still hurting with his calf injury, which isn’t much of a surprise. Calf injuries are more sensitive than hamstrings, so the Vikings are taking things slow with him.

Evans didn’t practice all week with his concussion, which means Andrew Booth Jr. will be getting his first career start.

Vikings-Doubtful

N/A

Vikings-Questionable

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) pressures Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Smith has been battling a knee injury for a few weeks and he was limited in practice. This shouldn’t impact his playing in Sunday’s game, but it’s also something that you never know about.

Vikings-Off the report

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

There was little doubt that these two were going to play. The Vikings were taking it easy with both players in practice, especially with Thielen whom they have been doing so over the last few weeks.

[listicle id=69032]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire