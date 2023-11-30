Cowboys vs. Seahawks: Same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and it's on to the final month of the NFL regular season. Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between two NFC teams: the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).

The Seahawks are playing their second and final Thursday Night Football game this week. Seattle struggled in a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last time out on Thanksgiving. It marked Seattle's third loss in four games but in a top-heavy NFC, the Seahawks are currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff standings.

NFL power rankings Week 13: Panthers, Patriots in ugly contest for league's worst team

Dallas, meanwhile, is one of the teams at the top of the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers. The Cowboys lead the league in points per game (31.5) on offense and the defense is fourth in points allowed per game (16.8). The latter unit's scored an incredible six touchdowns this season, including five pick-sixes by cornerback Daron Bland.

This week's TNF matchup pits two playoff contenders against each other with the home Cowboys looking to extend their winning streak. Seattle, meanwhile is looking to stop the recent skid. It'll Cowboys have won three in a row and host the Seahawks with an eye on banking another win before a second game against the Eagles. The star power in this game makes for an intriguing same-game parlay we like for Thursday Night Football.

NFL Week 12 winners, losers: Steelers find a spark after firing Matt Canada

Cowboys-Seahawks Same Game Parlay Bet for Thursday Night Football Week 13

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ANYTIME TD SCORER (-160)

Pollard's on a hot streak with touchdowns in each of the last two weeks. Seattle offers an opportunity to continue that streak; the Seahawks' defense has been especially porous to running backs this season. Opposing running backs have scored nine touchdowns against Seattle in the last five games alone. That unit's allowed 14 rushing touchdowns this season, fifth-most in the NFL. Pollard's the odds-on favorite for an anytime touchdown this week for very good reason.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 4.5 receptions (+114)

The Cowboys' defense ranks second in the league in passing yards per game (167.2) but opposing slot receivers have led their teams in targets, catches, and yards in the Cowboys' last two games. Smith-Njigba's had five or more catches just twice this season but he's consistently getting targets in the passing game. Dallas' offense is on a tear lately and the Seahawks could be playing catch up for most of the game. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett may be held in check by the Cowboys' tandem of Bland and Stephon Gilmore, giving Smith-Njigba an opportunity to perform well.

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle OVER 19.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Seahawks' defense is allowing 117.7 rushing yards per game in 2023, the 12th-most in the league. Seven running backs have had at least 20 rushing yards against this unit in Seattle's last four games. If Dallas continues to put up points on TNF as it has in recent weeks, the Cowboys will be running the ball a lot in the second half. Dowdle could get at least a handful of carries and that'd make it easy to get to 20 yards.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 game

Other bets to consider:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott UNDER 35.5 pass attempts (+100)

Prescott's thrown 36 or more passes just four times this season. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown more than 36 passes just once in the last eight weeks against Seattle as well. Dallas' running game should be strong enough on TNF to keep Prescott out of a shootout and keep pass attempts in the low 30s.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf UNDER 59.5 receiving yards (-115)

Metcalf's notched 60 or more receiving yards just twice in his last two games. Those came against the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys' Bland and Gilmore are a much tougher task, much closer to what Metcalf faced last week against the 49ers. Against San Francisco, Metcalf managed 32 yards on three catches and could similarly struggle this week on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks ANYTIME TD SCORER (+200)

Lamb will very likely see more targets than Cooks this week on TNF, but Cooks may be in a better position to score a touchdown. Seattle's defensive backfield have handled slot receivers (like Lamb) very well recently. Since Week 7, only Dallas and the Denver Broncos are allowing fewer fantasy points to slot receivers. Instead, outside receivers like Cooks are producing more against the Seattle defense. He may have fewer targets but could end up with better stats, including a touchdown.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys vs. Seahawks Same-Game Parlay for TNF: 3-leg parlay for Thursday