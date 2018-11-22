Cowboys vs. Redskins live stream: Watch 2018 NFL Thanksgiving game live online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins don't like each other very much. The NFC East rivals have met 115 times, with the Cowboys winning 70.

The Cowboys (5-5) will need win No. 71 on Thanksgiving Day to assert their claim to the division over the Redskins (6-6), who are reeling after quarterback Alex Smith's season-ending leg injury last week.

Colt McCoy will be under center for Washington, and he'll face a tall task. Dallas ranks eighth in overall defense, and although he's a nine-year veteran, he hasn't started an NFL since 2014.

If McCoy and Co. falter at AT&T Stadium in Texas, they could lose their position atop the NFC East. The Redskins defeated the Cowboys 20-17 earlier this season, and a Dallas win would draw the teams' overall records even.

This Thanksgiving Day game means a lot, so here's how you can watch it live on TV and online.

Start time: Thursday, Nov. 22, at 1:30 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial



