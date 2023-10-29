Cowboys vs. Rams live updates: Predictions, picks, how to watch, what you need to know
The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 8 matchup in AT&T Stadium, where they’ll play five of their next seven games.
And where they are currently boasting a 10-game winning streak.
The Cowboys are riding high, coming off a bye week that followed a narrow, but crucial, victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 20-17 victory came after Dallas was blown out by the San Francisco 49ers, 42-10, a week earlier.
San Francisco has since lost two games in a row, something not lost on the Rams who are two games behind the 49ers in the NFC West standings. Los Angeles lost a disappointing 24-17 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 after kicker Brett Maher missed two field goals and an extra point. Maher was released two days later.
What time is Cowboys vs. Rams?
The Cowboys and Rams kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.
Cowboys vs. Rams: Predictions and picks
Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys
Tyler Dragon: Cowboys
Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys
Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys
Jarrett Bell: Cowboys
Safid Deen: Cowboys
Nate Davis: Cowboys
Chris Bumbaca: Cowboys
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Rams odds
The Dallas Cowboys are 6.5-point road favorites against the Rams, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.
Neither team boasts players among those with the best NFL MVP betting odds in 2023, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+5000) is an interesting longshot. However, the Cowboys (+1100) own some of the best early Super Bowl betting odds.
