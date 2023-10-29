Cowboys vs. Rams live updates: Predictions, picks, how to watch, what you need to know

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 8 matchup in AT&T Stadium, where they’ll play five of their next seven games.

And where they are currently boasting a 10-game winning streak.

The Cowboys are riding high, coming off a bye week that followed a narrow, but crucial, victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 20-17 victory came after Dallas was blown out by the San Francisco 49ers, 42-10, a week earlier.

San Francisco has since lost two games in a row, something not lost on the Rams who are two games behind the 49ers in the NFC West standings. Los Angeles lost a disappointing 24-17 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 after kicker Brett Maher missed two field goals and an extra point. Maher was released two days later.

What time is Cowboys vs. Rams?

The Cowboys and Rams kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

Cowboys vs. Rams: Predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys

Safid Deen: Cowboys

Nate Davis: Cowboys

Chris Bumbaca: Cowboys

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Cowboys

Cowboys vs. Rams odds

The top NFL betting apps list the Dallas Cowboys as one of the best bets for NFL Week 8 in their matinee matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys are 6.5-point road favorites against the Rams, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Neither team boasts players among those with the best NFL MVP betting odds in 2023, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+5000) is an interesting longshot. However, the Cowboys (+1100) own some of the best early Super Bowl betting odds.

