Cowboys vs. Rams highlights Week 5
Watch highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how much time he will need to miss. [more]
Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler gave the performance of a lifetime to draw a flag that negated Bears QB Justin Fields' 52-yard TD run.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
The Steelers are 1-4, and they’ve lost four in a row. On Sunday, they were blown off the field by the Bills, 38-3. After the loss, coach Mike Tomlin summarized the current state of the team. “No need to really sugarcoat it, man,” Tomlin told reporters. “We got handled today. We got handled by a [more]
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Some thoughts after a dominant #49ers victory in Carolina.
Big defensive performance leads Dallas to its fourth straight win.
The win is Kim's second on the PGA Tour and second in his last four starts.
Bailey Zappe made Patriots history on Sunday against the Lions.
There’s been another shakeup at the top of the college football rankings.
Demarco Jones made a heads up play in the first quarter.