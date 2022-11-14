Cowboys vs. Packers highlights Week 10
Watch highlights from the Week 10 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.
Recapping the Packers' 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal, and the Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay (4-6) appeared well on its way to losing six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988, trailing 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson.
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Follow our live coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field.
