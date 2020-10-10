Cowboys vs Giants: How to watch, live stream, listen online in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys (1-3) square off against their division rivals the New York Giants (0-4) on Sunday in a game that could send the Cowboys to the NFC East basement if they don’t correct course quickly. The club comes in with one of the leagues’ best but turnover-happy offenses, and the worst defense. Meanwhile, the Giants have the league’s worst offense and an average defense.

Who will prevail? The spread has shrunken over the week after opening at -11 for the Cowboys. The Jason Garrett revenge tour will make it’s one and only appearance in North Texas for 2020.

Game Information

New York Giants (0-4) @ Dallas Cowboys (1-3)

3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, October 11

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

RED: NY Giants @ Dallas GREEN: Indianapolis @ Cleveland

The good news is if you’re in the red, you get the game. Otherwise, you’re green with envy.

Wagering Information

(Visit Bet MGM for all games)

(current as of 10/10/2020 11:11 a.m. CT)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Television

Over-Air Broadcast: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

NFL Sunday Ticket – DirecTV

Streaming

NFL Sunday Ticket Streaming – limited areas

There are several other options available for those whose mobile devices and computers 100% appear to be in local regions (via GPS, public IP address, zip code) which get the game.

Fubo TV

YouTube TV

Cowboys App | Play Store | Apple Store

Yahoo! Sports App

Social Media

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Satellite Radio

Cowboys Broadcast: 227* (Streaming 808*)

Giants Broadcast: (Streaming 823*)

Local Radio

TEXAS:

Abilene – KTLT 98.1 FM

Alpine – KVLF 1240 AM

Amarillo – KARX 95.7 FM

Andrews – KNFM 92.3 FM

Atlanta, TX – KPYN 900 AM/99.5 FM

Austin – KTXX 104.9 FM

Big Spring – KBST 95.7 FM

Brownsville – KVNS 1700 AM/KQXX 105.5 FM

Brownwood – KXYL 96.9 FM

Carthage – KGAS 104.3 FM

Childress – KCTX 96.1 FM

Comanche – KCOM 1550 AM

Corpus Christi – KKTX 1360 AM

Corsicana – KRVF 106.9 FM

Dallas – KRLD 105.3 FM

El Paso – KROD 600 AM

Fredericksburg – KNAF 910 AM

Gainesville – KGAF 1580 AM

Haskell – KVRP 91.7 FM

Hereford – KPAN 860 AM

Kermit – KPTX 98.3 FM

Killeen – KTAE 1330 AM/ESPN 100.9 FM

Lamesa – KBXJ 98.5 FM

Laredo – KHOY 88.1 FM

Livingston – KETX 1440 AM

Lubbock – KTTU 104.3 FM

Lufkin – KYBI 100.1 FM

Malakoff – KCKL 95.9 FM

Marble Falls – KBEY 103.9 FM

Marshall – KMHT 103.9

McAllen – KVNS 1700 AM/KQXX 105.5 FM

Midland – KNFM 92.3 FM

Monahans – KPTX 98.3 FM

Mt. Pleasant – KALK 97.7 FM

Odessa – KNFM 92.3 FM

Overton – KPXI 100.7

Palestine – KYYK 98.3 FM

Paris – KBUS 101.9 FM

Pecos – KPTX 98.3 FM

Plainview – KREW 1400 AM

San Angelo – KGKL 960 AM/97.5 FM

San Antonio – WOAI 1200 AM/KTKR 760 AM

Stanton – KNFM 92.3 FM

Stephenville – KSTV 93.1 FM

Temple – KTAE 1330 AM/ESPN 100.9 FM

Texarkana – KKTK 1400 AM

Tyler – KZTK 99.3 FM

Uvalde – KBNU 93.9 FM

Waco – KRZI 1660 AM/K-267-AI 101.3 FM

Wichita Falls – KYYI 94.9 FM

ARKANSAS:

Glenwood, AR – KWXI 670 AM

Hot Springs, AR – KWXI 98.9 FM

Little Rock, AR – KARN 920 AM

LOUISIANA:

Shreveport, LA – KEEL 710 AM

NEW MEXICO:

Albuquerque, NM – KQTM 101.7 FM

Farmington, NM – KTRA 102.1 FM

Hobbs, NM – KHOB 1390 AM

Roswell, NM – KTZA 92.9 FM

OKLAHOMA:

Ardmore, OK – KVSO 1240 AM

Bartlesville, OK – KWON 1400 AM

Hugo, OK – KBUS 101.9 FM

Oklahoma City, OK – KGHM 1340 AM

Tulsa, OK – KTBZ 1430 AM

Cowboys Spanish Language Radio Network: Cadena de Plata Radio

TEXAS:

Amarillo, KZIP 1310 AM

Austin, KWNX 1260 AM

Beaumont, KIKR 1450 AM/KBED 1510 AM

Brownwood, KXYL 1240 AM

Bryan, KVJM 103.1 FM

Dallas, Mega 107.5 FM KFLC 1270 AM

El Paso, KAMA 750 AM

McAllen/Brownsville, KGBT 1530 AM

Midland/Odessa, KTXC 104.7 FM

Plainview, KRIA 103.9 FM

San Antonio, KZDC 1250 AM

LOUISIANA: Shreveport – KSYR – 92.1 FM

NEW MEXICO:

Artesia/CarlsbadKPZE 106.1 FM

Clovis, KGRW 94.7FM

Las Cruces, KAMA 750 AM

Due to blackout restrictions and local conflicts, stations may not air all games. Affiliate list may fluctuate slightly from week to week.





