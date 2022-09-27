Cowboys vs. Giants highlights Week 3
Watch the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
Watch the highlights from the Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
Since running for a career-high 144 yards in the opener, D'Andre Swift has 87 yards rushing on carries over the past two games for Detroit Lions
Things are not rolling the right way in Vegas but the Dolphins are going swimmingly
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night. Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven.
The Cowboys didn't look bad in Week 2 with Cooper Rush playing QB.
Just 18 record-setting games into his career, Parsons is already refining his craft. Just ask a former Cowboys pass-rushing great who'd know as well as anyone.
A wide-open CeeDee Lamb dropped what could have been a 52-yard touchdown with 4:34 left in the first half, a drive that ended with a punt. Maybe it was just too easy. He made two hard catches on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. Lamb caught four passes for 48 yards, including a fourth-down [more]
The Cowboys' new No. 1 receiver made up for a big mistake early on Monday night.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Jimmy Garoppolo has been gloriously imperfect during his time with the 49ers, and on Sunday night, things were more imperfect than usual.
Just about everyone — except the NFL — considers what Higgins did a catch and a touchdown.
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
The Broncos Twitter account wasted no time trolling Jimmy Garoppolo with his famous slogan after the win over the 49ers.