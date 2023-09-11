Cowboys vs. Giants highlights Week 1
Watch all of the highlights from the NFC East rivalry showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
