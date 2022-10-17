Cowboys vs. Eagles highlights Week 6
Watch all of the highlights from the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles from their NFC East showdown on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
On Sunday, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey accounted for 74.5 percent of his offense's yards from scrimmage—the second-highest share of the past two decades.
The Eagles scored 20 straight and the Cowboys countered with a surge
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay intercepted Cowboys QB Cooper Rush and gave the ball to Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.
Zach Wilson won a football game and caught up with his idol and mentor all in one day
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated and the third team in franchise history to start 6-0 after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles are in good shape in the NFC East.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
What does your top 5 look like this week?
The Chiefs and Bills were neck-and-neck all afternoon. Here’s a look at some things that made the difference in what became a Buffalo victory and Kansas City loss.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Bill Belichick hilariously denies a game ball from Brenden Schooler on the sidelines.
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Giants rallied to upset the Ravens in Week 6, and here are our winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.