Cowboys vs. Eagles highlights Week 9
Watch the Week 9 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Watch the Week 9 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
The Cowboys' season has been up and down, but they still "belong in the upper echelons" of the NFC, per Jones. So where does that leave them a week before the trade deadline?
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Brown's five straight games of at least 125 receiving yards and sync with Hurts out of structure have head coach Nick Sirianni thanking the team owner for the money to pay him.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.