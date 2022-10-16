Cowboys vs Eagles: 6 things to know about the Week 6 matchup

It’s Philadelphia week for the Dallas Cowboys. Just kidding, of course, because that type of obsession mostly comes from Eagles fans. However, it is a big week for the Cowboys as they attempt to win their fifth straight game. Despite the winning streak and playing with a backup quarterback, the Cowboys still don’t appear to be taken seriously, yet.

Each week has been a “can they do it again” type of vibe. After last week was labeled their biggest test, along comes another challenge, and this one looks to be the real measuring stick. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL, and they have looked like one of the best teams in the league. Dallas is still playing with Cooper Rush under center, on the road for Sunday Night Football in a raucous environment, and their best defensive player, Micah Parsons, is a bit hobbled. Here are six things to know about the Eagles in preparation for the Week 6 showdown.

Cowboys embarrassed them last year

The Cowboys thrashed their division rivals in both 2021 meetings. In the first matchup, Dallas beat the Eagles 41-21 in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football. It felt like a coming out party as cornerback Trevon Diggs had a pick-six of Jalen Hurts that opened the football world’s eyes to Diggs’ elite status.

In the second matchup, late in the season, the Eagles were laying down as the playoffs were arriving. The Cowboys were not, trying to regain some of their offensive form from earlier in the year and they blew out the home team, 51-26. Dallas set all sorts of records in the game, including quarterback Dak Prescott’s franchise record of 37 touchdowns passes on the season.

Those embarrassing losses could leave a foul taste in the mouths of the Eagles. This is a new year, and the Cowboys won’t have Prescott under center for the matchup. Overall, the Cowboys have won three straight over the Eagles, who don’t want that streak to hit four.

Jalen Hurts is a problem

The Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but perhaps their biggest challenge will be slowing down one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league. Hurts is a dual-threat QB who will stress Dan Quinn’s defense and their discipline while defending on the edges.

Through five games, Hurts has six rushing touchdowns on the year, which ranks second in the league. The majority of those are short scores, within three yards, with one touchdown scamper coming from 26-yards out. Hurts ranks second rushing yards by a quarterback this season, with 266 yards on the ground.

Yet Hurts is more than a running QB, he’s also getting it done through the air as well.

Jalen Hurts has: ▪︎ More rush TD than Derrick Henry

▪︎ More rush yds than Najee Harris

▪︎ More pass yds than Aaron Rodgers

▪︎ Higher pass rating than Tom Brady Redefining DUAL-THREAT #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YJeuwGFalX — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) October 10, 2022

Hurts has only thrown four touchdown passes, but he’s seventh in passing yards per game (271.8), fifth in completion percentage (67.9%) and second in yards per attempt (8.5). The Eagles will push the ball down the field through the air when the opportunity presents itself and Hurts has been delivering.

Dallas’ defense has thrived at hitting some quarterbacks who like to sit in the pocket, that won’t be the case with Hurts.

They have a Top 5 running game

After a slow start to last season, the Eagles altered their offense to move the ball more on the ground and it’s become one of the best running games in the league. Philadelphia’s offense runs for 160 yards a game, good for fourth in the NFL. Hurts’ ability to run the ball gives the rushing attack some added juice and gives defenses fits.

The Eagles lead the league in rushing touchdowns on the year, with 12, and have attempted more runs than any other team. To make them even more dangerous, they have three runners with at least two touchdowns on the ground.

Starting RB Miles Sanders leads the team in rushing yards with 414 and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Sanders and Hurts make for a difficult duo to contain, especially behind a very good offensive line.

One of the Cowboys’ biggest weaknesses this season has been defending the run on the edges, they’ll be tested by the Eagles and their versatile rushing attack.

Big 3 receiving weapons

The offense for the Eagles is one of the best in the league, ranking second in the in yards per game (419.8) and fifth in points (27.0). It’s a good offensive team that had three big weapons in the passing game, without much help outside of the big three.

Newly acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown leads the way with 436 yards, followed by DeVonta Smith with 353 yards and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert with 335 yards. The trio makes up all but 235 yards in the passing game for the Eagles. Hurts relies on those three to move the ball through the air and the options are afterthoughts.

Brown has been the go-to so far this season, but Goedert loves playing against the Cowboys. The fifth-year TE has three career touchdowns versus Dallas, more than against any other team.

The Cowboys need to focus on these three targets as the focal points in the passing game if they want to slow Hurts and the Eagles’ offense.

Defense gets after the quarterback

The defense shouldn’t be overlooked in the success of the Eagles to begin this season. It’s a unit that can get to the quarterback, ranking fourth in the league in sacks, with 17. The leader of the group through five games is one of their big free agent signees, linebacker Haason Reddick, who has 4.5 sacks.

After Reddick comes three stalwarts in defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham with three apiece, while fellow DE Josh Sweat has 2.5.

The Eagles now have had a player win an NFC weekly award in all five weeks of the season: Week 1: DB Zach McPherson (Special Teams) Week 2: CB Darius Slay Week 3: DE Brandon Graham Week 4: OLB Haason Reddick Week 5: K Cameron Dicker — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2022

It’s a strong group of pass rushers who have been able to pin their ears back and get after the QB. The Cowboys need to keep the game close so they don’t allow the Eagles to come after Rush with their offensive line still a work in progress.

They dominate the second quarter

The Eagles score 27 points a game, but most of that damage is done in the second quarter. Philadelphia scores a league-high 18.4 points in the second 15 minutes, which is a full touchdown better than the next team.

For the rest of the game, the Eagles are averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter, 3.4 points in the third quarter and 2.4 points in the last 15 minutes. In their games this season, the Eagles are getting out to the lead before halftime and putting it on cruise control for the second half.

It’s almost come back to bit them, the Detroit Lions made it close late in Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals made a comeback bid last week, but the Eagles have forced teams to play catchup every week.

If the Cowboys can avoid the second quarter blitz, they have a chance to upset the Eagles at home. It’s imperative that Dallas stays close in the first 30 minutes to put pressure on an Eagles team that doesn’t play as well, or hasn’t had to push themselves, in the second halves of games.

