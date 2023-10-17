Cowboys vs. Chargers highlights Week 6
Watch the highlights from the Week 6 matchup between the Dallas Cowboy and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Troy Aikman knows his memes, especially one about himself.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Jackson had until Sept. 22 to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour reckless driving course. He reportedly did neither and also failed to show in court.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.