Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch the highlights from the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Brandon Staley’s job security after the Los Angeles Chargers’ tough playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round and ask where the Chargers go from here.
Watch Tom Brady leave the field Monday night after what could be a disappointing end to his legendary NFL career
The Cowboys entered Monday Night Football as the better team. They were the better team in the first half. Dallas leads the Buccaneers 18-0 at halftime. The only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys was kicker Brett Maher‘s three missed extra points, the same number he missed in the entire regular season. The first [more]
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four missed extra-point attempts by Brett Maher in a 31-14 playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
Brett Maher had a bad night against the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.