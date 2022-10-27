Cowboys vs Bears: 6 things to know about Week 8 opponent

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a victory that gets them back on track with a 5-2 record. The win over Detroit featured the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who shook off some rust and got into a rhythm in the second half, guiding the offense. After losing to a division rival the week prior, the Cowboys refocused and came back with a team effort in the win over the Lions. All three phases played a role in Dallas’ win, which included a defense that got back on track with five sacks and forced five turnovers.

The next opponent to step into the stadium with the Cowboys is the Chicago Bears. It’s the second of four straight matchups with NFC North teams, and the Cowboys are hoping to head into their bye week on a good note. Prescott should be even better in his second week back against a solid defense. Here are six things to know about the Week 8 opponent for the Cowboys.

Coming off their best performance

It wasn’t great start to 2022 for the Bears; they came into their Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots at 2-4 and coming off a loss where they looked lost on offense. It’s amazing what a week’s difference can do in the NFL.

After blowing out the Patriots, the Bears are now 3-4 and are just one game out of the wild card race in a jumbled NFC. It was the best game of the year for a team struggling on offense. The 33 points were a season-high after scoring just seven the week prior.

It’s going to be a short week of preparation for the Bears coming off Monday Night Football, but this game against the Cowboys might determine if the win over New England was an aberration, or if they’re just getting going in their 2022 campaign. Either way, the Bears were impressive in their latest win and this game looks tougher now for Dallas than it did last week.

Facing an old friend

The Cowboys will be facing a friendly face when they look across the sideline at the head coach of the Bears. Former linebackers coach and defensive passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus is in his first season as the man in charge in Chicago.

There remains a lot of respect for Eberflus with Jerry Jones, who spoke glowingly about his former coach and what he’s capable of doing with the Bears.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the Bears: “I know the coach (Matt Eberflus) well. He was here forever. I was really proud for him last night. There’s nobody that can’t step up and win these games. It’s the most balanced I’ve seen the NFL since I’ve been (involved).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2022

The last time the Cowboys faced off against a team coached by Eberflus, it wasn’t a pleasant experience. In 2018, when the Cowboys played the Indianapolis Colts, Prescott and the offense were shut out by Eberflus’ defense.

Teams are different this time around, but don’t underestimate what Eberflus can cook up preparing for the Cowboys.

Justin Fields is a dual threat quarterback

Even though he’s still a work in progress at quarterback as a thrower, Fields is a dual threat to attack the Dallas defense. Fields has the second-most rushing yards in the league by a QB, with 364 yards and two scores. The second-year quarterback has run for 25 first downs this season due to his ability to escape the pocket and outrun defenders.

Fields still struggles as a passer, throwing for just 1,048 yards and five touchdowns through seven games, but his last three games have seen him throw for more yardage than he did in the first four weeks. His improvement throwing the ball is coming along slowly, yet his ability to threaten a defense with his legs allows Fields to be effective.

He hasn’t yet lived up to his potential as a first-round pick, but Fields has the ability to stress the Cowboys’ defense. Just two weeks after they struggled to stop a dual threat in Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Dallas’ defense now has a similar QB to slow down.

Offensive line has protection issues

The Bears have been trying to fix this position for the last handful of years, yet it’s still a problem area. The offensive line for Chicago has given up the most sacks in the league through seven weeks, with 27, and is a unit that is struggling.

Although they got the win against the Patriots, the Bears gave up four sacks, and Fields has been sacked at least five times on three occasions this season. The quarterback takedowns are as much on Fields as they are the offensive line, as the young signal caller continues to sit in the pocket trying to extend plays, but his protection hasn’t been good.

The Cowboys enter the game as the best pass rushing team in the league, collecting an NFL-high 29 sacks. This is an opportunity to add to that total and disrupt a Bears offense that found some success last time out.

Great RB room

The Bears have trouble moving the ball on offense, but they have a great tandem in the backfield with RBs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Like the Cowboys, one is listed as the starter, but RB 1A does more than just give him a break.

Montgomery is the starting running back and has the most carries, but it’s Herbert who has the most rushing yards, with 464. Herbert is averaging 6.2 yards a carry, has three touchdowns and added a fourth score through the air against the Patriots.

The Bears use Montgomery and Herbert in the same ways as the Cowboys use running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Montgomery is the starter and hammer defenses, while Herbert is the big play back who is more efficient with his touches.

It’s one of the better backfields the Cowboys will face this season, and they need to stop the run to make Fields more one dimensional to improve their chances at winning.

No WR to fear

As good as the running game is for the Bears, the passing game is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Chicago ranks dead last in the league in passing, averaging a paltry 126.3 yards a game through the air.

Fields’ 55.9% completion percentage won’t get it done, and while the Bears do have speed at receiver, they don’t have much consistency. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney leads the team with 20 catches for 294 yards on the season, which is a far cry from a true No. 1 receiver. The next closest receiver in yards is Equanimeous St. Brown, with 158, and tight end Cole Kmet is second on the team in receptions, with 12.

The Bears have one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL and the Cowboys should be able to keep the damage to a minimum in the passing game. Dallas ranks eighth in the league against the pass and has given up just six touchdowns through the air.

