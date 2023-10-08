Cowboys vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

One of the NFL’s most intense rivalries will step into the “Sunday Night Football” spotlight in Week 5.

The San Francisco 49ers, one of two undefeated teams left in the league, will host the Dallas Cowboys in a battle of NFC heavyweights and renewal of a classic NFL rivalry. The two teams have faced off in the postseason each of the past two seasons with the 49ers winning both games by a touchdown or less. They’ve played an NFL-record nine times in the playoffs.

The 49ers have been arguably the NFL's most impressive team this season, jumping out to a 4-0 start and scoring at least 30 points in each of those first four games. The Cowboys got back on the winning track in Week 4 after a stunning loss to the Cardinals in Week 3.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the night. Follow along.

What time is Cowboys-49ers?

The Cowboys and 49ers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC. The game is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 31, Cowboys 25 — As much as Dallas has said it remembers the last two times it has faced the Niners, San Francisco is the more balanced and explosive team. Christian McCaffrey’s speed is untouchable and the Cowboys struggled against the rush. Red zone inefficiency is one thing against weaker opponents; the Cowboys can’t leave points on the field against the 49ers.

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 27, Cowboys 20 — This is easily the game of Week 5. The 49ers sent the Cowboys home in the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. San Francisco’s won 14 consecutive regular-season games. The streak won’t end this week. The 49ers are playing like the best team in football.

Victoria Hernandez: 49ers 27, Cowboys 25 — A preview of the NFC championship perhaps? This game is in primetime for a reason. The Dallas defense will pose the toughest challenge yet for the undefeated 49ers. But Christian McCaffrey is on the brink of setting records this season and will power his team to victory.

Jordan Mendoza: 49ers 27, Cowboys 24 — Both teams have elite offenses and defenses, so seeing who can win the battle between the two makes this game must-see TV. It'll be a close game, and I think the offenses will actually expose the defenses a bit, but the 49ers haven't shown any cause for concern this season. San Francisco is rolling, and they get a big win at home to cement themselves as the best team in the NFL.

➤ Full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert Week 5 predictions

Cowboys at 49ers odds

Highlighting Sunday Night Football odds, the San Francisco 49ers are among the best bets for NFL Week 5 as home favorites against the Dallas. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

According to the top NFL betting apps, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (+1400) boasts some of the best NFL MVP betting odds in 2023. Both teams have some of the best early Super Bowl betting odds.

Not interested in this game? Our guide to the NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and more.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. — Richard Morin

All odds provided by BetMGM

Do you like football? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the latest news, expert analysis, game insights and the must-see moments from the NFL conveniently delivered to your email inbox. Sign up now!

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football live updates: TV, odds, picks