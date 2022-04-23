Cowboys visit with former Chargers, Colts OL Sam Tevi

The Cowboys continue to explore veteran options in free agency, even in the final days leading up to the draft.

Offensive tackle Sam Tevi visited with Dallas staffers this week, according to several reports. Tevi was a sixth-round draft pick out of Utah and spent four seasons with the Chargers, beginning in 2017. He made 44 starts in 58 game appearances with the club.

He signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March 2021 before suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. He was placed on injured reserve in late August.

Tevi is a Texas native, having grown up in the Metroplex suburb of Euless. And while the Cowboys ostensibly already have starting tackles in Tyron Smith and Terence Steele, they may be considering Tevi purely as depth or in a swing tackle role.

That is, if his ACL is healed or at least on track. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News categorized Tevi’s visit in Dallas as “more of a medical check-in” and said that “no deal is imminent,” at least as of Friday evening.

With the 24th overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Cowboys are thought to be in the market for a young offensive line prospect. But Tevi’s visit demonstrates that the front office may not rely on the college ranks to fill all of their roster’s holes.

Tackle La’el Collins was cut by Dallas this offseason; he signed a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Thirty-six-year-old tackle Ty Nsekhe is still an available free agent. Guard Connor Williams left for Miami in March.

