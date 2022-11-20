Cowboys-Vikings TV coverage maps, how to stream, listen, wager in Week 11

The NFL schedulers had some fun with the Dallas Cowboys’ slate of opponents in 2022. Bookending their Week 9 bye week, the Cowboys will face their fourth straight NFC North opponent on Sunday, when they take on the Minnesota Vikings for the fourth year in a row. After handily handling the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears before the break, Dallas fell to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 when they squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost in overtime.

Now, they’ll look to start a new winning streak against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, who just so happen to share the NFL’s best record. The games have all been close, as it’s been over a decade since a team won by more than four points. So what will the 2022 version have in store? Here’s how to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) vs Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

When: 3:25 pm CT, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Referee: Clay Martin

All-time Series: Cowboys lead, 18-15

Last Matchup: 10-31-2021, Cowboys win 20-16 in Minnesota

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 7:30pm November 20)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Cowboys Money Line: -125 (Minnesota +105)

Television: If you're in the red, you can watch the game

CBS Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

If you’re in the blue you get Cincinnati and Pittsburgh and will need to find another way to catch the game.

Streaming Options

Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial) Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates from an area that will see the game.

Social Media

Satellite Radio Channels

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 138, XM 381, Internet 808

Vikings Stream: Sirius 81, XM 226, Internet 820

Cowboys keys to victory (From Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire)

Cowboys’ keys to victory: Find a way to stop WR Justin Jefferson. The Vikings found a way to come-from-behind against the Bills to win on Sunday, and a lot of that was due to the success of Jefferson. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, including arguably the catch of the year. Dallas CB Trevon Diggs could get the assignment to follow Jefferson, and it would be an incredible battle. The Vikings are in a similar boat as fellow third WR CeeDee Lamb has been excellent for the Cowboys. He can gash the Vikings defense with ease.

Vikings Keys to Victory (from Forness)

Vikings’ keys to victory: The Vikings have a double-digit point differential in each of the other three quarters but have had massive struggles in the third quarter. They have been outscored in seven of nine third quarters this season. They have come from behind in six games thus far this season, but against the better teams in the NFL, they have to find a way to not disappear in an entire quarter. They also need to keep winning the fourth quarter, which they have done in nearly every game this season. QB Kirk Cousins has been the most clutch quarterback this season, and preventing mistakes will be key in getting a win on Sunday.

Matchup to Watch (From Forness)

Matchup to watch: Dallas LB Micah Parsons and DE DeMarcus Lawrence vs. LT Christian Darrisaw and RT Brian O’Neill. This is easily the best matchup on the field as it pits strength versus strength. The Vikings’ offensive line has been average, but their tackles are the reason for their success. They have a tremendous test with two dominant players in Parsons and Lawrence.

Game Prediction from K.D. Drummond

I’ve been one of the most vocal non-believers of Cousins since his days in Washington. While his primetime record gets all the attention, he’s also woefully under .500 for his career in the late-afternoon window, going 7-14. With Minnesota it’s a much more pedestrian 5-7 record.

The Cowboys and Vikes have a long history of playing close contests, with the last six games all decided by four points or less, with Dallas holding a 4-2 advantage since Minny’s playoff blowout, 34-3 to end Dallas’ 2009 season with a whimper.

Dak Prescott will need to target Chandon Sullivan in the slot early and often to get the passing offense going, and the defense will have to get a better performance opposite Trevon Diggs than they did that week if they have any hope of containing Justin Jefferson.

Prediction: They will. Cowboys 31, Vikings 27.

