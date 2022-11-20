Cowboys-Vikings Inactives: Elliott officially back, Lawrence and Brown also to play

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome running back Ezekiel Elliott back into the fold in Week 11 against the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. Elliott has missed the last two games, dealing with a knee injury suffered against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Tony Pollard held down the fort in Elliott’s absence, with 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the two games without his seventh-year running mate.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is good to go after spending the week on the injury report with a foot issue. With a struggling run defense, Lawrence’s services are much-needed on top of his ability as a pass rusher with five sacks on the year.

The linebacker room will miss Anthony Barr for another week. The former Viking won’t take on his former team after being limited in practice and he’s expected to return for Thanksgiving. Take a look at the full list of inactives for Cowboys-Vikings.

DT Quinton Bohanna

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (98) warms up during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

LB Anthony Barr

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr (42) recovers a fumble during the second half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) in the pocket in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

CB Nahshon Wright

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

S Markquese Bell

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) celebrates making an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DE Tarell Basham

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) holds up his necklace that reads “hotbeds” during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings DL Dalvin Tomlinson

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Vikings Inactives

OT Vederian Lowe

OG Chris Reed

DE Esezi Otomewo

LB Luiji Vilain

CB Akayleb Evans

