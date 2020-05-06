Cowboys view Andy Dalton as their version of Nick Foles

The rest of the NFL watched the Eagles in 2017 and 2018 when Carson Wentz got hurt and Nick Foles came in to save the day.

That included the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys recently signed veteran Andy Dalton as their backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott and apparently see Dalton as their own version of Foles.

Check out what Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said on 1310 TheTicket in Dallas on Wednesday, as transcribed by ESPN's Todd Archer:

To have a guy like Andy Dalton come in here - not unlike what Philly had with Nick Foles when Carson Wentz went down - to be able to take control and win games, win huge games for you if that's what you need is really important. Certainly you can lay your head on the pillow better at night knowing you have someone like Andy Dalton.

While the signing of Dalton is even more interesting given the impasse with Prescott's long-term contract, Jones is right about having a capable backup. While Prescott has been incredibly durable during his four NFL seasons - he hasn't missed a game - the Cowboys' backup in 2020 was Cooper Rush, who has thrown three career passes. Dalton had been the Bengals' starter for the last nine seasons.

While we all know Foles ended up being very clutch for the Eagles, especially in 2017 on his way to being named Super Bowl MVP, let's compare Dalton in 2020 to Foles in 2017, when the Eagles signed him to be their backup.

Dalton definitely has the more impressive resume as he becomes the Cowboys' backup in 2020. But Foles was coming into a perfect situation in 2017 in Philly, where he knew the offense and the head coach and fit like a glove. And there's no questioning just how clutch Foles was for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to put resources into the quarterback position. Whether or not you agree with their decision, there's no arguing that they care about quarterbacks after they drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round last month.

Story continues

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19







Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Cowboys view Andy Dalton as their version of Nick Foles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia