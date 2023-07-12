From Cowboys to Utes: Here’s a look at Power Five teams that Auburn football has never played

The Auburn Tigers have competed in football since 1892. Since then, the Tigers have competed against the sports’ top programs.

Outside of competing against SEC teams, Auburn has played games against college football’s top brands either in regular season play or in bowl competition. Out of every team they have played, there are only ten Power Five programs that Auburn has yet to cross paths with.

Auburn most recently ended a series with Penn State and is set to begin a home-and-home with California in 2023. Over the next ten years, Auburn is set to play games against teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, and the ACC.

Which Power Five teams have Auburn never played? Take a look below.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the lack of SEC vs. Pac-12 bowl games, there are a few teams from the Pac-12 that Auburn has yet to play. The Sun Devils do not have a long history with the SEC, either. Arizona State has only played 13 games against teams from the SEC and holds a 3-10 record.

Most recently, Arizona State fell to Texas A&M, 38-17, in 2015.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the newest members of the Power Five is the BYU Cougars. A team that has spent plenty of time in the WAC and the Mountain West, but will now shift to the Power Five as a member of the Big 12 conference. Auburn is 24-14 against teams from the Big 12, and BYU is 7-8 against teams from the SEC.

Last season, BYU lost to Arkansas at home, 52-35, and will play the Razorbacks in Fayetteville this season.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Due to bowl contracts, it is hard to believe that there are teams in the Big Ten that Auburn has not played. There are two on this list, starting with Illinois. Illinois is 9-26 all-time against SEC teams, with most of their games coming against longtime rival, Missouri.

Last season, the Fighting Illini dropped the Reliaquest Bowl to Mississippi State.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes seem to be a fixture in bowl games played against the SEC in either Orlando or Tampa but have missed Auburn. Iowa is 13-15 against SEC competition and has winning records over South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. Auburn is 12-12-1 against Big Ten teams, most recently dropping a game to Penn State as part of a home-and-home series.

Over the last ten seasons, Iowa has played against an SEC team in a bowl game six times. Last season Iowa defeated Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, 21-0.

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn does not have a history with the Hawkeyes’ in-state rivals, either. The Cyclones have played over 100 games against SEC teams, with most of their history coming against old Big 12 foes Missouri and Texas A&M. Outside of games played against the Tigers and Aggies, Iowa State is just 1-6 against SEC teams.

Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

File this under “Seriously, they have never played?” Notre Dame‘s independent status has allowed them to face plenty of college football’s most prestigious programs. The Fighting Irish have played 51 games against the SEC, holding a 30-21 advantage. There are four teams from the SEC that have never played Notre Dame: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The second team from the Big 12 that Auburn has not had the pleasure of playing is the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Due to the Cowboys’ history with Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas A&M as previous conference rivals, they have a record of 55-89-1 against current SEC teams.

The last time Oklahoma State played an SEC team was in 2019, when Texas A&M knocked off the Cowboys, 24-21, in the Texas Bowl.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pitt Panthers are the lone team from the ACC to have never crossed paths with Auburn. The Panthers have played 19 games against SEC teams, and have a surprisingly huge advantage against the conference with a 13-4-2 record. Auburn has a 122-80-9 record against ACC teams, with large advantages over Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Clemson.

Pitt most recently wrapped up a two-game series with Tennessee. The series ended with Tennessee earning a 34-27 win over the Panthers in Pittsburgh. The win over Pitt was Tennessee’s first over the Panthers in three previous tries.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If conference realignment does not affect future schedules in a big way, UCLA will be checked off this list in 2027 when the Tigers are scheduled to travel to the Rose Bowl. However, due to Oklahoma and Texas entering the SEC in 2024, and UCLA joining USC in moving to the Big Ten in the same season, this series could be affected. Auburn is 10-3 against the Pac-12, and UCLA is 19-15-4 against SEC teams.

UCLA defeated LSU, 38-27 in 2021, and will pay a visit to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes have become one of the Pac-12’s top programs across all sports. The Utes are still relatively new to the Power Five game but have made a name for themselves by appearing in two straight Rose Bowls. Utah has a 3-10 record against SEC teams.

Most recently, Utah fell to Florida in the 2022 season opener in Gainesville, 29-26. The Utes hope to get revenge on the Gators this season in Salt Lake City.

