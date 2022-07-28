Cowboys, USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin expected to finalize deal for former TCU WR

The concerns about the wide receiver depth are being heard by the Cowboys’ front office. While fans may clamor for big-name stars still on the market like Will Fuller and T.Y. Hilton, Stephen Jones and the organization have their sights set on more low-risk, high-upside additions. In that vein, the team is prepared to add extra talent to the room and is on the verge of signing 2022 USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin to a three-year deal.

The deal is close, but Dallas will need to release a player from their 90-man roster before the transaction can be finalized.

A tweet from KNOE8 Sports Director Aarpm Doetrich first brought the connection to the spotlight, but the deal is not quite completed.

Turpin burst onto the scene in the USFL’s inaugural season, leading the league in receiving yards with 540. Turpin also led the league in yards after catch with 316 and that ability was on display as a punt returner as well. The TCU product was the only player to score a punt return touchdown on the USFL’s inaugural season.

As a Horned Frog, Turpin was a dynamic punt returner and key receiver for four years. His best season was as a freshman, catching 45 passes for a career high 649 yards and eight touchdowns. As a returner, he averaged 14.3 yards per punt return and 28 yards per kick return, including six return touchdowns.

Following his college career, it was four years before Turpin saw the professional field after stints with the Fan Controlled League and The Spring League. Playing for the Wroclaw Panthers, Turpin scored eight touchdowns and revived his playing career.

For Dallas, Turpin will be another cog in a group looking to make up for the loss of Amari Cooper and awaited return of Michael Gallup from a torn ACL. When he arrives to training camp, he’ll look to make a quick jump into the rotation and his special teams prowess will serve him well in the NFL.

